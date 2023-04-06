Man arrested by PSNI over murder of woman in Limerick on Tuesday

A MAN HAS been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the murder of a Romanian woman in Limerick city on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was stabbed to death in an apartment on the Dock Road in the city at around 1.30 pm.

A Garda spokesperson has told The Journal: “Gardaí in Limerick are continuing to investigate the fatal assault of a woman that occurred at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 4 April at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City.

“Investigating Gardaí are aware that Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime branch have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time.

“The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with their examination of two scenes in Limerick.

Advertisement

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

The PSNI has stated:

“Detectives from the Police Service’s Serious Crime branch who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick have arrested a 26-year-old man of suspicion of murder.”

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”



Yesterday Gardai said that they were upgrading the investigation into the woman’s death to a murder probe, after a post-mortem took place, the results of which were not released for “operational reasons”.

They also said that they were looking to speak to a man seen entering a shop with a bandaged hand before washing his hands in the store.

-Additional reporting from Eimer McAuley.