Man arrested in connection with Eddie Hutch Snr murder in 2016

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch Snr, a brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was shot at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin in 2016.

The 59-year-old taxi driver was gunned down three days after the Regency Hotel shooting where David Byrne was killed.

A Garda statement released late this afternoon said:

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on 8th, February 2016.”

“The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.”

Details of Eddie Hutch Snr’s murder were discussed in court during the Regency shooting trial in January of this year.

Detective Superintendent David Gallagher from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) told the Special Criminal Court that the murder of Hutch had still been an open investigation at the time.

Hutch was said to be returning to his home on the night of his death and as he exited his taxi and entered his house a number of males alighted from a BMW and fired a number of shots, before pursuing him into his house and shooting him.