LAST UPDATE | 18 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as your start your day.
1. RTÉ is to publish “as much as possible” of an external review into undisclosed payments made to star presenter Ryan Tubridy over the past three years.
It comes as a staff protest is due to be held at RTÉ headquarters in Donnybrook at lunchtime in response to growing anger and a call for answers amid the spiralling controversy at the public service broadcaster.
2. Cabinet is today expected to approve legislation to introduce “buffer zones” around healthcare services providing abortion services.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to seek approval for the Safe Access Zones Bill, as well as its introduction into the Oireachtas “as soon as possible”.
3. Parents who are unresponsive to their children because of smartphone absorption can cause their infants to be distressed and could have “far-reaching impacts” on their child’s development, psychologists have said.
“Technoference”, which is technological interruption and interference in everyday family life, can have “far-reaching implications” on an infant who is “utterly reliant” on their parent, according to the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI).
4. St Vincent’s University Hospital had to be ordered to release a copy of its former code of ethics, which detailed a requirement that healthcare be “provided in the context of a Catholic ethos”.
The code, dating from 2011, forbid abortion and various contraceptive measures, outlining that assisting a “conception which cannot correct the condition of the couple’s infertility” would not be acceptable.
5. Earth lost an area of carbon-absorbing rainforest larger than Switzerland or the Netherlands last year, with most of it destroyed to make way for cattle and commodity crops.
That’s according to an analysis of satellite data that has been released today by the World Resources Institute (WRI).
6. A US judge is to hear arguments in former US president Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court to a federal court where he could try to get the case dismissed.
Judge Alvin K Hellerstein will listen to the arguments today, although he is not expected to immediately rule.
7. A number of tornadoes have struck across the central United States, with one in Indiana killing a man and injuring his wife while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on to a house as severe weather rumbled through a number of states.
The tornado that struck the home on Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported.
8. An EU Committee will vote today on a proposed new law to restore degraded land around Europe, determining whether the plan moves forward to a full vote in the European Parliament.
9. The UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock is set to become the latest high-profile politician to appear before the country’s Covid-19 inquiry as hearings continue into the British government’s preparedness for the pandemic.
Hancock, who became one of the best-known politicians in the UK as he helped steer the coronavirus response before being forced to quit in June 2021, will give evidence to the inquiry this morning.
