UK former health secretary Matt Hancock to appear before Covid-19 inquiry

THE UK’S FORMER health secretary Matt Hancock is set to become the latest high-profile politician to appear before the country’s Covid-19 inquiry as hearings continue into the British government’s preparedness for the pandemic.

Hancock, who became one of the best-known politicians in the UK as he helped steer the coronavirus response before being forced to quit in June 2021, will give evidence to the inquiry this morning.

His attendance at the inquiry comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, another former health secretary, admitted that a “groupthink” helped lead to a “narrowness of thinking” that failed to expand pandemic preparedness beyond planning for a flu outbreak.

Yesterday, former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries was quizzed on the capacity of the UK health system as well as the organisational reforms before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hancock, also known for his appearance last year on I’m A Celebrity, became health secretary in mid-2018 but his political career was torpedoed after footage emerged in 2021 of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The West Suffolk MP, who will stand down at the next general election, has faced questions in the past about the government policy on testing and nursing homes.

He was central to the government’s pandemic-era decision-making and messaging, with his recollections of the period likely to be a crucial part of the inquiry.

Former prime minister David Cameron, former chancellor George Osborne and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty are all among those who have appeared before the committee so far.