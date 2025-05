IT’S A JOB title that’s stirred up a storm – the government’s plan to appoint a so-called “housing tsar” with a proposed €430,000 salary sparked fierce political backlash this week, ultimately prompting Brendan McDonagh to bow out before any formal appointment was made.

Critics questioned both the pay and the need for such a role, while others took issue with the title itself.

Advertisement

How did a word rooted in the Russian empire even end up in modern Irish politics?

Amid the new search for an Irish ‘housing tsar’, we wanted to ask you – how much do you know about tsars?

What does the word "tsar" originally mean? Alamy Stock Photo Ruler by divine right King

Caesar Protector of the people Which Russian tsar was famously overthrown during the 1917 revolution? Peter the Great Nicholas II

Alexander III Alexander the Terrible The Romanovs were the last royal family to rule Russia. How many years were they in power? Alamy Stock Photo 103 years 157 years

266 years 304 years Which tsar founded the Russian city of St Petersburg, formerly known as Petrograd? Alamy Stock Photo Peter the Great Peter II

Peter III Nicholas I What was Rasputin’s official role at the Russian court during the rule of tsar Nicholas II? Alamy Stock Photo Military advisor Healer and spiritual advisor

Minister for Religion Tutor to the tsar’s children The last tsar of Serbia was a man named Stefan Uroš V. What rather unflattering nickname was he given? Alamy Stock Photo Uroš the Weak Uroš the Feeble

Uroš the Ugly Uroš the Ailing In Bulgaria, the tsardom was abolished in 1946. How old was the last reigning tsar at the time? Alamy Stock Photo 293 days old Nine years old

12 years old 17 years old Which of these is NOT the name of a real Russian tsar? Alamy Stock Photo Feodor the Blessed False Dmitry

Alexis the Quietest Leonid the Gentle Which tsarina was born a German princess named Sophie? Alamy Stock Photo Catherine I Catherine the Great

Elizabeth Maria Feodorovna "He ruled the Russian land, and never mind the tsar" is a line from the iconic 70s disco hit, Rasputin by Boney M. At what position did the song peak in the Irish weekly charts? Alamy Stock Photo 3 6

10 18 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold tsar You were Russian through that one! Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Super tsar Nice one, you know your Alexanders from your Ivans Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Not a tsar player You're not the biggest fan of Russian royalty Share your result: Share You scored out of ! No gold tsar Go study up and listen to some Boney M Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Quizzer the Terrible Share your result: Share