Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 28 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
GOOD MORNING
The 8 at 8 Latest US mass shooting, review of Control of Dogs Act, and release of Women of Honour report.
662
0
35 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

US mass shooting

1. The latest shooting at an elementary school in the United States which killed three children and three adults was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police.

Control of Dogs Act

2. Fines for owners who are not in control of their dogs should be doubled, Cabinet will be told today. 

Women of Honour

3. The independent report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment within the Defence Forces is due to be published today, with Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin describing it as a “watershed moment”.

Defamation

4. Justice Minister Simon Harris is to seek Cabinet approval for sweeping reform to Ireland’s defamation laws.

Ecuador

5. The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador which buried dozens of homes has been cut to seven.

North Korea

6. Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of “weapon-grade nuclear materials” and build more powerful weapons, state media reported today.

Scotland

7. Humza Yousaf will be chosen by MSPs to be the sixth first minister of Scotland after narrowly defeating his rivals in the race to lead the SNP.

Water on the moon

8. Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     