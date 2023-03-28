GOOD MORNING.

US mass shooting

1. The latest shooting at an elementary school in the United States which killed three children and three adults was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police.

Control of Dogs Act

2. Fines for owners who are not in control of their dogs should be doubled, Cabinet will be told today.

Women of Honour

3. The independent report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment within the Defence Forces is due to be published today, with Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin describing it as a “watershed moment”.

Defamation

4. Justice Minister Simon Harris is to seek Cabinet approval for sweeping reform to Ireland’s defamation laws.

Ecuador

5. The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador which buried dozens of homes has been cut to seven.

North Korea

6. Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of “weapon-grade nuclear materials” and build more powerful weapons, state media reported today.

Scotland

7. Humza Yousaf will be chosen by MSPs to be the sixth first minister of Scotland after narrowly defeating his rivals in the race to lead the SNP.

Water on the moon

8. Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission.