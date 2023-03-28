Justice Minister to seek Cabinet approval for sweeping reform to defamation laws

JUSTICE MINISTER SIMON Harris is to seek Cabinet approval for sweeping reform to Ireland’s defamation laws.

The Defamation (Amendment) Bill, which was published by Helen McEntee last year, and aims to tackle the issue of defamation as a “rich man’s law” by reducing legal costs and delays for all those involved.

It will also provide “stronger and clearer legal protection for responsible public-interest journalism”.

Ireland’s defamation laws have been criticised for constraining media freedom due to the high costs involved in defending a claim.

The issue of so-called ‘strategic lawsuits against public participation’ (SLAPPs) have been cited as imposing a chilling effect on investigative journalism.

Such cases involve censoring or silencing journalists or other individuals or groups by pursuing legal cases with potentially exorbitant costs, in order to get those making critical remarks to abandon their criticism or opposition.

The new legislation will also provide for quicker removals and corrections of defamatory content. And it will include “practical measures to improve protection against online defamation”.

The proposed new laws will combat such “abusive defamation cases (including innovative anti-SLAPP measures)”.

The general scheme being brought to Cabinet today outlines new requirements for solicitors to inform their clients of alternative dispute resolutions, including mediation, before pursuing defamation proceedings. Involved parties will have to consider those alternatives.

The defence of “fair and reasonable publication” of information in the public interest will be reformed to make it “simpler and clearer”.

Broadcasters will have better protection for defamatory comments made unexpectedly live on air, if they can show they took reasonable measures before and during the broadcast to prevent such comments.

There will also be provisions to tackle “Libel tourism”, where plaintiffs come to Ireland to sue for defamation because they are more likely to win their case here than elsewhere

Juries for High Court defamation cases, which are currently the norm, will also be abolished.

It is hoped the Bill will come before the Oireachtas before the end of the year.

Minister Harris will say today that democracy cannot flourish without robust protection for the right of freedom of expression, and that this must always be carefully balanced with safeguarding the individual right to good name and reputation, and the right of access to justice.

He is also expected to say that he believes this legislation strikes the right balance between those rights.