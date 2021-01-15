The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #WORKING FROM HOME: The Government plans to introduce new legislation that will give employees the legal right to request to work remotely.
2. #TAX BILL: Thousands of PAYE workers who received one of the government’s emergency Covid-19 income supports last year will today receive an additional income tax bill for 2020 from the Revenue Commissioners.
3. #COVID-19: Public health officials confirmed an additional 28 deaths and 3,955 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.
4. #RELIEF PACKAGE: US president-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in a bid to turn the tide on the pandemic in the world’s worst-hit country.
5. #TRAVEL BAN: The UK has introduced a travel ban on passengers from South America amid growing concerns about a new strain of Covid-19 which emerged in Brazil.
6. #NEW YORK: Several people have been injured after a bus crashed through road barriers and was left dangling over an overpass in the Bronx in New York.
7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The leaders of the Stormont Executive have criticised the Irish government for failing to share information on travellers arriving on the island during the pandemic.
8. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The United Nations has warned that the world remains on course for a “catastrophic” temperature rise this century, after confirming that 2020 rivalled 2016 as the hottest year on record.
