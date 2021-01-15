#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

New legislation on working from home; tax bills for PAYE workers; and Joe Biden unveils a $1.9 trillion rescue package…

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:55 AM
57 minutes ago 3,527 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5325631
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WORKING FROM HOME: The Government plans to introduce new legislation that will give employees the legal right to request to work remotely.

2. #TAX BILL: Thousands of PAYE workers who received one of the government’s emergency Covid-19 income supports last year will today receive an additional income tax bill for 2020 from the Revenue Commissioners.

3. #COVID-19: Public health officials confirmed an additional 28 deaths and 3,955 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.

4. #RELIEF PACKAGE: US president-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in a bid to turn the tide on the pandemic in the world’s worst-hit country.

5. #TRAVEL BAN: The UK has introduced a travel ban on passengers from South America amid growing concerns about a new strain of Covid-19 which emerged in Brazil.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #NEW YORK: Several people have been injured after a bus crashed through road barriers and was left dangling over an overpass in the Bronx in New York.

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The leaders of the Stormont Executive have criticised the Irish government for failing to share information on travellers arriving on the island during the pandemic.

8. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The United Nations has warned that the world remains on course for a “catastrophic” temperature rise this century, after confirming that 2020 rivalled 2016 as the hottest year on record.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie