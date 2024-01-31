GOOD MORNING.

1. #GAZA The head of the United Nations has implored countries to restore funding to the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees after several nations cut off donations over accusations against the agency’s employees.

The US, UK, Germany and Japan, among others, have called off funding to the UNRWA after several employees were accused of involvement in Hamas’ 7 October attacks on Israel, but the refugee agency is the only lifeline for thousands of people suffering in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with 35 donor countries, appealing for funds to be restored.

2. #PÁIRC ÚI CHAOIMH Cork’s largest stadium is set to be renamed “SuperValu Pairc Úi Chaoimh” in a sponsorship deal with the supermarket brand – a step back from a previous proposal, which could have dropped Uí Chaoimh from the name entirely, that drew significant backlash.

Cork GAA has confirmed this morning that it intends to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as part of a 10-year partnership with the retailer.

The body said that naming rights will be finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board tomorrow.

3. #INTEREST RELIEF A new scheme is opening for mortgage interest tax relief for some homeowners.

The Mortgage Interest Tax Relief is available to homeowners with an outstanding mortgage balance on their principal private residence of between €80,000 and €500,000 on 31 December 2022 and who are compliant with Local Property Tax requirements.

Those homeowners will be able to submit a claim for relief that will be equal to 20% of the increased interest paid in 2023 compared to 2022, or €1,250, whichever is lesser.

4. #EU INVESTIGATION Hundreds of European lawmakers currently sitting in the European Parliament have been involved in public controversy or have outright broken the law in their lifetimes.

Data collected by The Journal, Noteworthy and other European media partners reveals that 25% of sitting MEPs have been involved in some type of misbehaviour or public outrage on a national or international level.

The analysis also reveals that 23 of them, or 3%, have been convicted by a court with outcomes ranging from convictions and fines to jail time.

5. #GENOCIDE CASE Opposition TDs strongly criticised the government yesterday evening for its failure to commit Ireland to intervening in South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel for its actions in Gaza.

TDs were debating a Sinn Féin motion that had called on the government to “file a declaration of intention to intervene” in the case taken by South Africa to the ICJ. It called for the government to “commence the process of preparing for participation in the case”.

6. #TRIBUTES The family of an Irish woman killed in a central London bus crash have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister, partner”.

Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, died after she was hit by a bus at Victoria Bus Station on Monday morning.

7.#UKRAINE Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 20 drones and three missiles overnight, according to Ukranie.

Air defence systems took down than one dozen of the drones.

8. #EXPLORIUM The Explorium Centre in Sandyford, Dublin is reopening to children aged 2-7 after closing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre is looking to hire up to 100 staff to work in various roles related to sporting activities and science exhibitions.