GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. DRUG USE COMMITTEE

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Drug Use has yet to be established despite Leo Varadkar previously saying it would be up and running by April at the latest.

Concerns have been raised that the committee will not be able to respond to the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use before a general election is called.

2. MOUNT STREET

The removal of a camp where close to 300 asylum seekers were sleeping on Mount Street and surrounding areas in Dublin city is akin to putting “a plaster over a wound”, the manager of a charity has said.

Allen Bobinac runs Tiglin at the Lighthouse, a homelessness charity in Dublin, which provides food, shelter and tents.

3. GAZA

Hamas has said its delegation will travel to Cairo today to resume talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war with a “positive spirit”.

4. NORTHERN IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris met with Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill and DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly yesterday for the first time since he became the leader of the country.

5. PROTEST

Trinity College Dublin has restricted public access to its campus after students set up an encampment last night to protest Israel’s war on Gaza and the university’s ties to Israel.

6. ENOCH BURKE

Enoch Burke is set to await a High Court ruling on his defamation case against the Sunday Independent from a Mountjoy cell.

7. DART DISRUPTION

Dart trains will not run along most of the southern half of the line this weekend as Irish Rail carry out significant works.

8. DUBLIN AIRPORT

Dublin Airport’s managing director said the airport has warned passengers that parking availability will be “tight” this weekend and have urged those who wish to drive to the airport to book their space in advance, advising that they should alternatively consider taking a bus.

9. TRANSPORT PLAN

This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast dives into the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan.