TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS will pay his first official visit to Belfast today where he will meet with First and deputy First Ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly.

Their meeting is expected to touch on developments since the restoration of the Stormont executive in February, areas of common interest and potential opportunities for practical all-island cooperation.

The Taoiseach will be formally greeted at parliament buildings by the Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, before he meets with Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA, UUP leader Doug Beattie, MLA, and Colum Eastwood leader of the SDLP.

Over a working lunch, his Department says, Harris will be briefed by key business stakeholders in Northern Ireland and discuss business environment challenges and opportunities.

The Taoiseach will then be hosted by the Duncairn Arts Centre where the focus will be on the achievements in the reconciliation and community development work of the 174 Trust through disability, arts, women and pre-school groups.

He will finish the visit at Queen’s University Belfast, where he’ll meet with academics involved in some on-going all-island research, including on cancer care, sustainable energy and resilient food systems and others, co-funded by programmes resourced through the Government’s Shared Island Fund.

Advertisement

The trip will no doubt prove interesting to the Taoiseach who not long ago said people of his “generation” are “more familiar” with Berlin and Paris than they are with Belfast or Derry in the North.

Harris made the comments as he addressed the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly at Druids Glen Hotel in Newtown Mount Kennedy, Co Wicklow, last month.

Harris told the audience that there is a “whole generation of people who are yearning to be involved in a conversation about the future, in a conversation about how we work together”.

“I’m also, if I’m being very honest, of a generation where people are more familiar now with London and Berlin and Paris than they might be with Belfast or Derry,” he said.

“I think we really have to challenge ourselves – how do we actually make sure people on this island and these islands get to know each other better?

“Because it is interpersonal relationships, it’s knowing each other, it’s being familiar with each other that is the key to embedding peace.

“I think there’s a challenge in all of us and a challenge I pose to this assembly today. How do we get talking again and how do we get people to know each other?”