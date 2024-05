GOOD MORNING.

1. Political poll

Support for Sinn Féin has dropped to a level almost on par with Fine Gael, putting the two parties neck and neck as the government faces a decision on when in the next year to call a general election

2. Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian strike on a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has risen to 11 people.

3. Irish prisons

Prison bosses are in discussions with the Defence Forces to reopen a military prison in The Curragh to ease overcrowding in Irish jails.

4. Nature

In a new documentary film airing this evening, one man is on a mission to record the call of every bird species in Ireland

5. Arrested

A young man was arrested during an investigation into criminal damage caused by fire at a property in Dublin this week.

6. Lucan Lodge

Families of residents of a Dublin nursing home will hold a protest today against people being moved from the home after its registration was cancelled.

7. Ireland-UK relationship

A Fianna Fáil senator slammed comments made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Belfast about his relationship with the Irish government.

8. Urban sprawl

An estimate of ‘over €100,000 per home’ is trying to put a figure on the cost of Ireland’s urban sprawl.

9. Georgia

A Georgian journalist targeted by masked men was told she faces ‘revenge’ unless she stops working.