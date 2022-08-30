The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

County Council chlorine

1. In The Morning Lead today Eoghan Dalton reports that the Environmental Protection Agency has sought a report from Waterford City and County Council over its use of chlorine to disinfect streams near some of its most popular beaches.

Its request to the local authority was made following outcry over use of the bleach in Dunmore East and Tramore, with the agency telling The Journal that it is “not aware of this practice taking place” in other council areas.

The request comes as it has emerged that the local authority’s use of sodium hypochlorite dates back to the 1980s – far longer than previously thought.

Derry Drowning

2. Police in Derry have confirmed that the bodies of two teenagers have been recovered from Lough Enagh.

The discovery follows reports that the two boys had got into trouble while swimming at 6.25pm yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said a third teenager is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the incident in the Temple Road area.

Baghdad unrest

3. Twenty-three protestors have been shot dead in serious disturbances in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone as shelling hit the area.

It is believed that the dead are supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr who has announced that he was quitting politics.

Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months, and escalated sharply after Sadr’s supporters stormed the government palace following their leader’s announcement.

Energy crisis

4. The only certainty around the current energy price crisis is that it’s likely to get worse in the coming months and year ahead, experts agree.

Governments could be forced to intervene further to help struggling families but one energy researcher who spoke to The Journal said a “pragmatic” approach may be required that helps vulnerable people more than those with greater financial means.

West Cork hose pipe ban

5. A hosepipe ban on 30 water supplies in West Cork has commenced in order to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

Irish Water implemented the ban at midnight, following a long period of dry weather combined with a large surge in demand, which has put supplies under severe stress.

People are not allowed to use their water supply for garden hoses or other non-essential uses until Tuesday, 26 September.

Emergency meeting

6. Government members have met to discuss energy security, price and supply issues caused by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin held a two-hour meeting with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and senior officials from Tanaiste Leo Varadkar’s office this evening.

Notting Hill Carnival

7. A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival in London, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that more than 200 arrests were made during the event.

A police statement said: “At around 8pm on Monday, August 29 officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Inactive teenage campaign

8. Sport Ireland is set to spend up to €300,000 on a new national campaign targeting ‘inactive teenage girls’ to engage in sport.

In new tender documentation, Sport Ireland state that it is looking to appoint an agency to develop and manage the roll out of a national communication and activation campaign targeting inactive teenage girls in Ireland “that inspires, encourages and motivates them to be more active”.