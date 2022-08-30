Two teenagers die in Derry drowning incident

POLICE IN DERRY have confirmed that the bodies of two teenagers have been recovered from Lough Enagh.

The discovery follows reports that the two boys had got into trouble while swimming at 6.25pm yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said a third teenager is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the incident in the Temple Road area.

“Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”