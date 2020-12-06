The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #PORTMARNOCK: Two people have been found dead following a house fire in Dublin.
2. #BREXIT: British and EU negotiators will resume talks in Brussels today in what’s being described as a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.
3. #GEORGIA: US President Donald Trump has called on Georgia’s governor to hold a special legislative session to overturn the presidential election results in the state.
4. #COVID-19: Public health officials confirmed a further 13 deaths and 456 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.
5. #LOUTH: A garda has received hospital treatment after being injured in a hit and run incident on the M1 yesterday.
6. #REVISIONIST HISTORY: The Sunday Independent reports that DUP leader Arlene Foster has written to the Taoiseach calling for a “fresh examination” of the State’s involvement with the IRA.
7. #EDAM NICE THING: A €150 million ‘continental’ cheese facility in Kilkenny will aim to diversify Ireland’s cheese production as part of a post-Brexit strategy.
8. #HAVANA SYNDROME: A US government report has claimed that a “directed” radio frequency may be causing mysterious symptoms among its diplomats in Cuba.
9. #WEATHER: It will be mostly dry today with some isolated showers in coastal areas, with temperatures ranging between 1 degree and 6 degrees Celsius. A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place throughout the day.
