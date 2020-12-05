Coronavirus: Thirteen deaths and 456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 456 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of positive cases to 73,948.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported that thirteen more people have died with Covid-19.

The total number of people who have died in Ireland with Covid-19 now stands at 2,099.

A technical error that delayed the uploading of some laboratory results earlier in the week meant that a reduced number of cases was reported in recent days, which is reflected in a higher number of cases today.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men and 235 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 80.9 per 100,000.

Donegal remains the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate by a significant margin at 219.9 cases per 100,000, followed by Louth with 160.6 cases per 100,000.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 28 in ICU.

Five additional Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food were allowed to reopen for indoor dining with restrictions in place from yesterday.

Wet pubs are currently not allowed to reopen, but can operate a takeaway service.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to stay safe if they are socialising this weekend.

“Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe,” Glynn said last night.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland confirmed a further seven deaths and 451 cases of Covid-19.