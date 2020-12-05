#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Thirteen deaths and 456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have urged people to stay safe if they are socialising this weekend.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 5:39 PM
17 minutes ago 17,028 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289618
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 456 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of positive cases to 73,948.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported that thirteen more people have died with Covid-19.

The total number of people who have died in Ireland with Covid-19 now stands at 2,099.

A technical error that delayed the uploading of some laboratory results earlier in the week meant that a reduced number of cases was reported in recent days, which is reflected in a higher number of cases today.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 219 are men and 235 are women
  • 59% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 39 years old
  • 197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties. 

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 80.9 per 100,000.

Donegal remains the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate by a significant margin at 219.9 cases per 100,000, followed by Louth with 160.6 cases per 100,000.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 28 in ICU. 

Five additional Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food were allowed to reopen for indoor dining with restrictions in place from yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Wet pubs are currently not allowed to reopen, but can operate a takeaway service.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to stay safe if they are socialising this weekend. 

“Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe,” Glynn said last night. 

Earlier today, Northern Ireland confirmed a further seven deaths and 451 cases of Covid-19. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie