Man and woman found dead after house fire in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been found dead following a house fire in Dublin.

The blaze happened at around 10.30pm last night at a property in Beach Park in Portmarnock.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside the house. Their deaths were pronounced at the scene a short time later.

The bodies will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist.

A garda spokeswoman said that the results of the post-mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of a garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Malahide garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.