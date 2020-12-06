#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 6 December 2020
Man and woman found dead after house fire in Dublin

The blaze happened at a house in Portmarnock last night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 8:19 AM
Beach Park, Portmarnock (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been found dead following a house fire in Dublin.

The blaze happened at around 10.30pm last night at a property in Beach Park in Portmarnock.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside the house. Their deaths were pronounced at the scene a short time later.

The bodies will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist.

A garda spokeswoman said that the results of the post-mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of a garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Malahide garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Stephen McDermott
