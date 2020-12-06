Man and woman found dead after house fire in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been found dead following a house fire in Dublin.
The blaze happened at around 10.30pm last night at a property in Beach Park in Portmarnock.
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside the house. Their deaths were pronounced at the scene a short time later.
The bodies will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist.
A garda spokeswoman said that the results of the post-mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of a garda investigation.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Malahide garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)