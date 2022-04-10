#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 April 2022
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Ukraine preparing for ‘big battles’, Pakistan prime minister ousted and readers share impacts of rising energy costs.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 8:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.   

Ukraine latest

1. Ukraine is preparing for “big battles” against Moscow’s forces in the east of the country, officials in Kyiv said, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

Evacuations resumed yesterday from Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station a day earlier.

Pakistan prime minister ousted

2. Pakistan’s political opposition have ousted the country’s embattled prime minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote, which they won after several of Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Rising energy costs – your stories

3. The Journal readers got in touch to share how the recent rising energy costs have impacted their lives.

While the responses we received were varied, each person who shared their experience with us has had to cut back on something in order to save money to heat their homes or keep the lights on.

France presidential elections

4. The polls open today for French voters in the first round of presidential elections projected to produce a run-off rematch between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen that will be far tighter than their duel five years ago.

Dr Holohan

5. Dr Tony Holohan confirmed yesterday that he will not proceed with a new role in Trinity College Dublin later this year after controversy surrounding the details of the position.

Dr Holohan will still step down from his position as Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer as planned in July, but in a statement he said he will not be proceeding with the TCD role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership. 

Mother and baby unit 

6. Ireland’s first mother and baby mental health unit is slated for completion by the end of 2024.

This is the first time since it was recommended almost five years ago that a more specific date has been given for its development.

Good Friday Agreement anniversary 

7. Today is the 24th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement to mark the day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the war in Ukraine is a stark reminder that peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted.

He said the GFA was a “seismic milestone” which needed to be protected.

‘Eire 6′ sign 

8. The newly-restored Howth Eire 6 wartime neutrality sign was formally unveiled on the East Mountain in Howth by Michael D. Higgins yesterday.

The Eire 6 sign was one of 83 aerial recognition signs built around the Irish coast during WWII to alert aircraft they were approaching neutral Irish territory.

Nursing or midwifery representative

9. It is a “mistake” to not include a nursing or midwifery representative on the government’s new group set up to replace NPHET, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said. 

INMO deputy general secretary Edward Matthews said it is “particularly disappointing” that there is no direct nursing or midwifery representative in the group that will include members such as Professor Luke O’Neill and infectious disease experts Professor Mary Horgan and Dr Paddy Mallon.  

