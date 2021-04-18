The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #FINGLAS: A man remains in custody after a woman (20s) was stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday.
2. #CRASHED: Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath.
3. #CLIMATE: The United States and China agreed to cooperate with other countries to curb climate change
4. #STUDENTS: A catch-up programme for students in the summer months is needed so they can catch up on learning lost to the pandemic, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.
5. #MHQ: The High Court ruled that a South African woman in mandatory hotel quarantine is being detained lawfully.
6. #GARDAÍ: The Irish Independent reports that Leo Varadkar has been questioned by gardaí over the leaking of a confidential government document.
7. #ISRAEL: Israelis no longer have to wear masks outdoors from today as the number of coronavirus infections plummets.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #POISONED: A doctor for imprisoned Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, said his health is deteriorating rapidly and the Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.
9. #ANONYMOUS: Read how one woman’s partner became an advocate of online conspiracy theories.
Comments are closed for legal reasons in relation to some of the above stories.
COMMENTS