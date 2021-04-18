#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 April 2021
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 9:00 AM
23 minutes ago 1,857 Views 0 Comments
1. #FINGLAS: A man remains in custody after a woman (20s) was stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday. 

2. #CRASHED: Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath.

3. #CLIMATE: The United States and China agreed to cooperate with other countries to curb climate change

4. #STUDENTS: A catch-up programme for students in the summer months is needed so they can catch up on learning lost to the pandemic, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said. 

5. #MHQ: The High Court ruled that a South African woman in mandatory hotel quarantine is being detained lawfully.

6. #GARDAÍ: The Irish Independent reports that Leo Varadkar has been questioned by gardaí over the leaking of a confidential government document. 

7. #ISRAEL: Israelis no longer have to wear masks outdoors from today as the number of coronavirus infections plummets.

8. #POISONED: A doctor for imprisoned Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, said his health is deteriorating rapidly and the Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

9. #ANONYMOUS: Read how one woman’s partner became an advocate of online conspiracy theories. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

