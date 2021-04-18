The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINGLAS: A man remains in custody after a woman (20s) was stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday.

2. #CRASHED: Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath.

3. #CLIMATE: The United States and China agreed to cooperate with other countries to curb climate change

4. #STUDENTS: A catch-up programme for students in the summer months is needed so they can catch up on learning lost to the pandemic, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

5. #MHQ: The High Court ruled that a South African woman in mandatory hotel quarantine is being detained lawfully.

6. #GARDAÍ: The Irish Independent reports that Leo Varadkar has been questioned by gardaí over the leaking of a confidential government document.

7. #ISRAEL: Israelis no longer have to wear masks outdoors from today as the number of coronavirus infections plummets.

8. #POISONED: A doctor for imprisoned Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, said his health is deteriorating rapidly and the Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

9. #ANONYMOUS: Read how one woman’s partner became an advocate of online conspiracy theories.

