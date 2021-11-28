The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Freight

1. In our main story this morning, Ian Curran reports that Rosslare Europort had one of the busiest days in its history this month.

On 13 November, almost 1,000 units of freight travelled through the ferry hub, according to the port’s general manager.

So far this year, the volume of cargo travelling through the Wexford port has ballooned by 55%. Because of an increase in direct trade with Europe, continental freight volumes — which have skyrocketed by 378% — are driving the overall numbers.

Omicron monitoring

2. The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting regularly this weekend in the wake of the new coronavirus variant Omicron being identified in more countries around the world.

The new variant has not yet been detected in positive Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

NPHET is monitoring the situation and “currently considering further required measures”.

Misinformation

3. Latest CSO stats show how over half of people with Covid-19 currently in ICU are unvaccinated.

Around 28% of those in ICU reported they were not born in Ireland and 90% of those said they were not vaccinated.

Experts have warned that migrant communities in Ireland were left in the dark over the nation’s Covid response and vaccination rollout, allowing misinformation to dissuade them not to get the jab and to instead believe in conspiracy theories.

Altered vaccine

4. A vaccine for the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could be ready in as little as 100 days, the UK’s chief scientific advisor has said.

Patrick Vallance said that vaccine makers are already looking at how they can make them more effective against emerging variants, and that a jab designed to specifically target the Omicron variant could be created in “about 100 days”.

Climate action

5. Green Party leader and Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan has said that many changes people can make to tackle the climate crisis are “worth doing anyway” for other reasons.

Ryan said at the Greens’ national convention: “For those listening at home, let me say that the risk isn’t from taking action – the real risk is from standing back and doing nothing at all. For this new green economy is the one that is emerging across the world. It is an inevitable transition because under business as usual, the world will simply burn.”

Omicron cases

6. Cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in countries like Germany and Belgium along with the UK.

There have not yet been any cases of the variant detected in Ireland.

Afghanistan

7. In international news, Afghanistan’s Taliban prime minister defended the group’s rule in a public address, saying it was not to blame for a worsening economic crisis and is working to repair the corruption of the ousted government.

He also dismissed international pressure for the formation of a more inclusive cabinet.

This was the first such public address by Mohammed Hassan Akhund since the Taliban captured Kabul and secured their rule over the country three months ago.

Storm Arwen

9. Three people died and thousands of homes were without power while Storm Arwen moved across Northern Ireland and Britain yesterday.

The severe gale left at least 75,000 homes without electricity yesterday in Scotland.

It’s… Christmas?

9. In lighter news, Christmas FM is officially back on the airwaves from today.

The Christmas-themed radio station will start broadcasting from midday, playing all of the classic festive songs with less than one month to go until Christmas Day.