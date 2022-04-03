The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Bucha

1. Reporters who have re-entered a suburb of Kyiv which was until recently under Russian control have described seeing the bodies of civilians strewn throughout the town’s streets.

AFP reporters in Bucha, a north-western suburb of Ukrainian capital, reported seeing at least 20 bodies wearing civilian clothing across just one street in the town, including one man with his hands tied behind his back.

Odessa

2. Residents of Ukraine’s besieged south-eastern coast are awaiting possible evacuation today as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city has left it weakened and created opportunities for his troops.

Two loud explosions were heard in Odessa on the Black Sea early today and black smoke was seen rising above the city, Ukraine’s largest port and headquarters of its navy.

Advertisement

Sunflower oil

3. In our lead story this morning, Céimin Burke reports that crisp-makers have been switching to other oil types from sunflower oil since the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine is the world’s top producer of sunflower oil – it’s the country’s national flower – and when the output of the two warring nations is added together it amounts to 75% of the world’s sunflower oil exports.

The oil is highly valued across the food industry but one food that’s particularly reliant on the oil is crisps.

Kinder egg recall

4. Some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been recalled due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of salmonella in Ireland, the UK and other European countries.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled eggs with a best before date between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Galtee Mountains incident

5. A woman died at the summit of the Galtee Mountains yesterday afternoon.

‘Kissing’ gates issues

6. The use of ‘kissing’ gates in Dublin’s Dodder Valley Park has been criticised for making it “impossible” for wheelchair users to use a greenway in the area.

The gates were installed in 2020 by South Dublin County Council in order to prevent scrambler bikes from entering the park.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Essex protesters

7. More than 80 people were arrested in Essex yesterday as climate change protesters continued to block oil terminals.

Activists from Just Stop Oil said they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.

Climb with Charlie

8. Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo yesterday as part of a fundraising campaign for two causes.

Thousands of people took part in almost 200 separate Climb with Charlie fundraisers in Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. More than €1.4 million was raised so far for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Gaeilge

9. As part of The Good Information Project’s focus on the future of the Irish language at home and abroad, here is an insight into the town with the highest percentage of Irish speakers.