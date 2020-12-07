The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KNOWLEDGE GAP: Irish third-level students are twice as likely to be from affluent backgrounds than disadvantaged ones, according to a new report.

2. #TALKS: Post-Breixt trade talks between the EU and the UK remain deadlocked this morning with the risk of a no-deal scenario still a possibility.

3. #POSITIVE TEST: US President Donald Trump said that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19.

4. #MEETING: Plans are underway for the Taoiseach to meet with Northern Ireland’s First Minister to discuss claims of the Irish state’s alleged collusion in IRA murders.

5. #COMPLAINTS: The Office of Public Works was inundated with complaints after commuters, medical personnel, and people providing essential services were delayed for up to two hours due to the closure of side gates in the Phoenix Park.

6. #MINUTES: A proposal that would have limited one’s number of social contacts to six people for a period of six months was last month rejected by public health officials.

7. #ERRORS OF JUDGEMENT: Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is “guilty of colossal errors of judgment” by posting two controversial tweets, party colleague Eoin Ó Broin said yesterday.

8. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Last month was the hottest November on record, according to new data from the EU’s satellite monitoring service.

9. #BOOK YOUR SEAT: Irish Rail has said it will be mandatory to pre-book all intercity rail services over the Christmas and New Year period.

Comments closed for legal reasons in relation to one of the above stories.