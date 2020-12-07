#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Irish Rail to make pre-booking mandatory on all intercity routes over Christmas

Reduced capacity will apply on trains due to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 7 Dec 2020, 8:33 AM
23 minutes ago 1,541 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291094
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL HAS told passengers that it will be mandatory to pre-book on all intercity rail services over the Christmas and New Year period.

The company says that pre-booking will be essential from Friday 18 December to Wednesday 6 January to allow the copmany to effectively manage its services.

Non-essential inter-county travel will be allowed from 18 December for the first time in months, but Irish Rail services will only be available at 50% of capacity under Covid-19 guidelines.

The company says it aims to provide passengers with “a safe and sanitary travelling environment” over the Christmas and New Year period, with enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures set to be implemented on trains and at stations.

Passengers are urged to travel only if their journey is necessary, and to avoid peak and busier times if possible.

Irish Rail also reminds passengers that enhanced timetables are in place from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, and that there are no services on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie