Irish Rail to make pre-booking mandatory on all intercity routes over Christmas

IRISH RAIL HAS told passengers that it will be mandatory to pre-book on all intercity rail services over the Christmas and New Year period.

The company says that pre-booking will be essential from Friday 18 December to Wednesday 6 January to allow the copmany to effectively manage its services.

Non-essential inter-county travel will be allowed from 18 December for the first time in months, but Irish Rail services will only be available at 50% of capacity under Covid-19 guidelines.

The company says it aims to provide passengers with “a safe and sanitary travelling environment” over the Christmas and New Year period, with enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures set to be implemented on trains and at stations.

Passengers are urged to travel only if their journey is necessary, and to avoid peak and busier times if possible.

Irish Rail also reminds passengers that enhanced timetables are in place from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, and that there are no services on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.