The 8 at 8: Monday

FactCheck

1. In our lead story this morning, Michelle Hennessy factchecks whether the drug ivermectin has been proven to be effective against Covid-19.

Several studies have examined the potential benefits of the drug as a treatment or preventative measure against Covid – but the world’s top health agencies sat there is still insufficient evidence that this medication is effective against Covid.

Based on the current available research, ivermectin has not been shown to play a significant role in preventing Covid-19 infection or reducing the severity of symptoms.

Afghanistan

2. The fallout of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan continues.

As countless people try to escape the country, the United States has ordered commercial airlines to help evacuate people by air.

German and US military forces joined in gunfire today at Kabul airport after Afghan guards and unknown assailants exchanged fire, with one guard killed.

Storm Henri

3. In the US itself, Tropical Storm Henri battered the northeastern coast as it made landfall yesterday afternoon.

It brought record rainfall and strong winds leading to loss of power and cancelled flights.

Scientists say ocean warming is causing cyclones like this one to become more powerful and carry more water.

Earthquake in Haiti

4. Further south, more than 2,000 people have died after the major earthquake that struck Haiti last week.

344 people are missing and more than 12,000 are injured.

Efforts to deliver food, water and medical supplies have been complicated by attacks on aid convoys by gangs.

New embassy

5. Back in Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs is set to open a new Irish embassy in the Ukraine.

On a trip to the country, Simon Coveney will meet foreign minister Dr Dmytro Kuleba and represent Ireland at the inaugural summit of the International Crimean Platform.

“I am glad to be part of the international community which has convened to co-ordinate efforts to resolve the long-standing issue of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” he said.

Scam calls

6. Been getting scam calls recently from numbers that are similar to yours?

Scammers are cloning Irish phone numbers to try to make their calls appear more trustworthy, experts told The Journal.

Vodafone said it is aware of the practice and urged customers to be vigilant.

Coronavirus

7. Public health officials confirmed 1,688 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday afternoon.

314 people were in hospital, including 59 in ICU.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned that the threat from Covid-19 is still “very real”.

New Zealand

8. Battling its own Covid-19 outbreak, New Zealand is extending a national lockdown that was due to end tomorrow.

A cluster of the Delta variant in Auckland ended a six-month run of no local cases.

“Delta had a head start on us and we’ve needed to catch up as quickly as we could… we don’t think we have reached the peak of this outbreak,” she said.