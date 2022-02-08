The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #DEFENCE FORCES: In our lead story this morning Niall O’Connor and Christina Finn report that Simon Coveney is facing criticism for his handling of the Defence portfolio amid ongoing wider criticism of successive governments’ lack of prioritisation of the role.

The recent controversy over the planned Russian military exercises in Irish-patrolled waters has brought the Department of Defence, and indeed its minister, into sharp focus.

2. #ARMY BARRACKS: Coveney has also ordered an external review into a lockdown breaking party at an Army barracks.

The outdoor event took place at McKee Barracks in Dublin in June 2020 and has already resulted in several members of the Defence Forces being sanctioned.

3. #UK POLITICS: Boris Johnson is facing demands from Conservative MPs to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob.

Starmer was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament yesterday as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” and protesters shouting about Savile.

4. #UKRAINE: With speculation intensifying about an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine, security specialist Tom Clonan examines whether Vladimir Putin will roll the dice and send his troops across the border.

5. #COST OF LIVING: Junior minister Seán Fleming has issued an apology after facing considerable criticism for telling people to tackle the high cost of living by switching suppliers.

6. #SCHOOL PLACES: The Ombudsman for Children will today tell politicians that there are “valid reasons” why parents may have to move to different areas and that children should not be disadvantaged in accessing school places as a result.

Dr Niall Muldoon will tell the Oireachtas Education Committee that his office is supporting moves to stop school places being reserved for the children of past pupils.

7. #KIM JONG-UN CORRESPONDENCE: The US National Archives says it has retrieved 15 boxes of records that had been improperly removed from the White House and taken to Donald Trump’s southern Florida home – including “love letters” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The documents and mementos should by law have been turned over at the end of Trump’s presidency but instead ended up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

8. #ICELAND CRASH: An American Youtube star and a Belgian social media influencer were among the four victims of a plane crash in Iceland last week, according to reports.