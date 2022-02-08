#Open journalism No news is bad news

Seán Fleming apologises for advising people to tackle high cost of living by switching suppliers

Fleming had made his ‘rather than just complaining’ comments on radio yesterday.

By Niall O'Connor and Christina Finn Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 8:42 AM
Image: Sam Boal
SEAN FLEMING, the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, has apologised for comments in which he suggested people shop around to deal with the rise in the cost of living. 

Fleming, who was speaking on RTE Drivetime yesterday said people should look for cheaper alternatives than complaining. 

In the interview Fleming said: “The main advice I would like your listeners to hear today, and it’s so simple people will get bored hearing it, is switch everything.

“Switch your electricity supplier and you’ll get a reduced [price], switch your gas supplier if you’re on gas, switch your home heating oil, switch the shop or the supermarket you do your weekly shop in and you might find its €20 or €30 different in another place. Switch your insurance company, switch your bank and your mortgage interest rates.

“All of that will save you hundreds of euros per year. It takes effort to shop and switch, and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money. And people will tell you, they’ve changed insurance companies they’ve changed the supermarket they go to, they’ve changed their electricity supplier.”

Fleming went on to say: “So rather than just complaining on what the Government can do for me, you can actually have a serious impact on your own finance, but it involves people having to do some work themselves.”

Fleming’s comments caused a flurry of disquiet from political colleagues and last night he issued a statement apologising. 

“I did not intent to imply people shouldn’t complain about the cost of living, that wasn’t my intention and for that I apologise.

 ”I was urging people to also shop around for best value, in addition to the measures being taken by the Government.

“The Government and Fianna Fáil take the issues around the cost of living very seriously. We are taking action to help ease the cost of living pressures many are currently facing. 

“I am very aware of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting people and businesses,” he said.  

Niall O'Connor and Christina Finn

