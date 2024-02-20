Advertisement
The 8 at 8 UN vote on Gaza, disqualified drivers ignore orders to surrender licence, and meeting of island’s finance ministers

34 minutes ago

Gaza

1. Israel hit Gaza with new air strikes today as world powers grappled with how to broker a ceasefire ahead of a UN Security Council vote, where the US is expected to explicitly backed a ceasefire for the first time. 

Life in Gaza

2. The Journal is in contact with a reporter in the ground in Gaza, and they have a report on the hunger issues which are afflicting the region.

Disqualified driver

3. Thousands of disqualified drivers who have been ordered to surrender their driving licences in the past three years have ignored a legal requirement to do so.

Appeal

4. Former solicitor Michael Lynn intends to appeal his conviction after he was handed a 13-year sentence yesterday over stealing €18 million from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger.

Stormont

5. Finance Minister Michael McGrath will meet with his Stormont counterpart Caoimhe Archibald in Belfast later today.

Prisoners

6. Minister Simon Harris is to update Cabinet today on plans for the introduction of a new training programme that prisoners convicted of minor crimes will undertake ahead of release.

Gardaí

7. Garda Reserve regulations are to be updated ahead of a major recruitment campaign due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Alexi Navalny

8. Nanalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and vowed to continue his work, three days after he died in a Russian Arctic prison.

