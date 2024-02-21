GOOD MORNING.

Alexi Navalny

1. The Department of Forgein Affairs yesterday summoned the Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov to “express outrage” at the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Fatal collision

2. Two men have died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

Gaza

3. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of war-torn Gaza as Washington vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

The Morning Lead

4. TikTok has been accused of pushing bosses into assigning low grades to employees in the company’s twice-yearly performance reviews.

Human Tissue Bill

5. Legislation regarding soft opt-out organ donation is to complete passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas today.

ICJ

6. Ireland’s Attorney General will tomorrow address the International Court of Justice as part of oral hearings in the case on the legal status of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

China

7. A China-born Australian democracy blogger will not appeal his suspended death sentence imposed by a Beijing court, with his family saying today that a legal challenge would be detrimental to his welfare.

GP access

8. Government will counter the Rural Independents Group’s Private Members Bill on access to GP care across Ireland to instead recognise the increased level of funding it has introduced for the doctors within its term.