The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #UKRAINE LATEST: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government has information that “subversive groups” were encroaching Kyiv as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the city “could well be under siege”.

2. #MOBILISATION: Zelensky has signed a decree ordering a general mobilisation as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops.

Conscripts and reservists in all of Ukraine’s regions will be called up, according to the decree published by the Ukrainian presidency, which is to be in effect for 90 days.

3. #SUPPLY CHAINS: Irish and European businesses should be prepared for more shortages, global shipping disruption and higher raw materials prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supply chain experts say.

4. #IRISH IN KYIV: An Irish photographer living in Ukraine has told how he lay in bed shaking as the Russian assault on the country began.

Bradley Stafford, 29, originally from Wexford, is currently in the city of Rivne, in the west of Ukraine, after leaving his home in Kyiv ahead of the beginning of the invasion

5. #ELILIANO SALA: Football agent Willie McKay has denied knowingly arranging illegal “grey” flights to transport football player Emiliano Sala and other high-net-worth individuals.

The Argentinian striker died alongside David Ibbotson, 59, when their Piper Malibu aircraft crashed into the English Channel close to Alderney on 21 January 2019.

6. #RIP: Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, has died aged 84.

The US actress enjoyed a career spanning more than 60 years in film and television.

7. #SCHOOL SHOOTING: A US judge has ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

8. #TRAVEL: Travel books are flying off library shelves as holiday readers plan their post-Covid getaway.

Librarians say overseas guides are the big page-turners since libraries re-opened to the public, as Ireland Reads Day encourages adults and children across the country to ‘squeeze in a read’.