Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Tesco security feel “abandoned” by grocery giant, Russian troop pullback and hospital parking.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 7:57 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #TESCO: In our lead story this morning Órla Ryan reports that security guards set to lose their jobs at Tesco stores around Ireland in the coming weeks have said they feel “abandoned” by the company.

Almost 100 Tesco security workers were last week told their jobs could be lost by the end of the month as the company prepares to outsource their roles to OCS security services.

2. #UKRAINE: Russia has announced the end of military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine’s borders.

Western leaders yesterday said that they were seeing positive signs that Russia was looking to ease tensions over Ukraine.

3. #AMBASSADOR: The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has said that the idea his country will invade Ukraine is “insane”.

“We don’t have any political, military, economic or whatever other reason to do that. The whole idea is insane,” Yuriy Filatov said.

4. #HOSPITAL PARKING: The Government will not oppose a new bill that will propose that parking should be free of charge for people attending out-patient appointments at public hospitals.

However, sources indicated that fees will not be scrapped because of concerns that there would be an overload of people using hospital carparks if this were to happen.

5. #WEATHER WARNINGS: A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning is due to kick in later today as Storm Dudley hits Ireland. This warning will be in effect from midday today until midday tomorrow.

6. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A review on the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence is due to be published today

The review, which was carried out by Tusla, highlights gaps in geographical coverage and inadequate provision of safe accommodation, including refuges, to meet population needs.

7. #DEPRESSION:new study estimates that 5% of people around the world experience depression every year, but it remains “a neglected global health crisis”, the Lancet has said.

8. #RIP: US political satirist PJ O’Rourke, who skewered both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in barbed works including “Republican Party Reptile,” has died at age 74.

