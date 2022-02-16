#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

US satirist PJ O'Rourke has died aged 74

O’Rourke was known for skewering both Democrats and Republicans.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 7:31 AM
27 minutes ago 2,020 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5684340
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US POLITICAL SATIRIST PJ O’Rourke, who skewered both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in barbed works including “Republican Party Reptile,” has died at age 74, the writer’s friends and employers said.

O’Rourke also wrote about his experiences in various countries and conflict zones around the world as Rolling Stone magazine’s chief foreign correspondent in the 1980s and ’90s, particularly in his best-selling books “Holidays in Hell” and “Give War a Chance,” and had been a prominent feature on US talk shows and the commentary circuit for decades.

The irreverent, cigar-chomping wit often contrasted his own youthful flirtation with the left with his later persona as a caustic conservative in books such as “Age and Guile beat Youth, Innocence and a Bad Haircut.”

He once wrote of the United States’ two dominant political factions: “the Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.”

However, he announced in 2016 that he had voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton rather than the Republican contender Donald Trump, saying that her winning would be the “second-worst thing that can happen to this country. But she’s way behind in second place.”

O’Rourke cut his teeth as a satirist writing for National Lampoon magazine in New York in the 1970s, and went on to become editor of the publication.

In later years he made frequent appearances on the humorous radio news quiz “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” whose longtime host Peter Sagal mourned his death on Twitter Tuesday.

“Most well known people try to be nicer than they are in public than they are in private life,” he wrote. “PJ was the only man I knew to be the opposite.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The New York Times reported that O’Rourke had died of complications from lung cancer.

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie