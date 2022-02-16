#Open journalism No news is bad news

Review of domestic violence refuges to be published today

Minister Helen McEntee has committed to a womens’ refuge expansion.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 7:00 AM
A REVIEW ON the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence is due to be published today. 

The review, which was carried out by Tusla, highlights gaps in geographical coverage and inadequate provision of safe accommodation, including refuges, to meet population needs.

The Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee yesterday asked Cabinet to note the Tusla review.

A new statutory agency is set to be established to oversee the government’s response to the report’s recommendation.  

The Department of Justice is assuming responsibility for the provision of domestic, sexual and gender based violence services, such as the provision of refuges.

This is currently the responsibility of the Department of Children, but will transfer to the Minister for Justice shortly.

In her initial response, Minister McEntee intends to prioritise a significant number of areas highlighted by Tusla and, in the medium term, there will be further service expansion in other areas.

Minister McEntee intends to develop an implementation plan in which everyone who needs a refuge space will get one.

