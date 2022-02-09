The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #RETROFITTING: In our lead story this morning Michelle Hennessy reports experts’ views that the government’s new plan to make retrofitting homes more affordable does not go far enough for lower income households and will not deal with the current cost of living crisis.

Low interest loans are to be made available to help more households access the scheme.

2. #RENT: The number of homes available for rent across Ireland has dropped to a new all-time low and led to a further spike in rents around the country, according to Daft.ie.

The fourth-quarter rental report from the property advertisement website notes that there were just 1,397 homes available to rent on 1 February nationwide. This is the lowest amount since Daft began tracking availability in January 2006.

3. #HEDGEROWS: Biodiversity in Ireland “is in A&E”, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

The Agriculture Committee will also hear that “immediate steps” should be taken to protect Ireland’s hedgerows from further removal.

4. #CHILDCARE: A new survey has found over 40% of workers in the early childhood sector are actively seeking employment elsewhere.

The Early Years Professionals survey report was compiled by social scientist Dr Amy Greer Murphy who said that professionals are still struggling with low pay and insecure working conditions, feel under-valued by society and experience work-related stress.

5. #PREGNANCY SICKNESS: The HSE has asked a medicine management group to “examine the appropriateness and feasibility of a patient specific arrangement” that would make a pregnancy sickness drug available to women who need it.

The drug, known as Cariban, is currently unavailable on the drugs payment scheme or medical card.

6. #APPEAL: Today is the 10th anniversary of the killing of 24-year-old man Andrew Allen, who was shot dead in his home in Co Donegal in 2012.

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the murder, saying that any assistance may help bring the case to a conclusion. Andrew was killed by a group of individuals at his home in Links View Park, Buncrana in Co Donegal on 9 February 2012.

7. #BITCOIN: The US Justice Department announced it has recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016, currently valued at $3.6 billion, a record seizure.

A couple accused of seeking to launder the bitcoin were arrested in New York. They face up to 20 years in prison.

8. #CENTENARY: A series of initiatives and events have been planned to mark 100 years since the formation of An Garda Síochána.

Today marks the centenary of the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of the police force.