A TWO-YEAR-OLD GIRL and her mother have died on from injuries they suffered in a car-ramming attack on Thursday in the German city of Munich that left around 40 others injured, local police said.

“Unfortunately, we have to confirm the deaths today of the two-year-old child and her 37-year-old mother,” police spokesman Ludwig Waldinger told news agency AFP.

The attack came on the eve of a high-profile international conference in Munich and amid an election campaign in which immigration and security have been key issues after a spate of similar attacks.

A passenger car drove into a street demonstration of striking workers from the Verdi trade union near the city centre and was then shot at by officers, said the deputy head of Munich police Christian Huber.

The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene, Huber said.

It is now believed that the arrested man may have had Islamist extremist motives.

A total of 36 people were wounded in the incident, police spokesperson Limmer told reporters yesterday, with two in a critical condition, including a child.

A further eight of the wounded were in a serious condition, Limmer said.