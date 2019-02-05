This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother of baby who died 12 hours after birth tells inquest it was 'the worst of day of our lives'

Last year, the High Court heard the baby suffered a fractured skull and a significant brain injury.

By Elaine Keogh Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 5:35 PM
54 minutes ago 3,656 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4478641
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THE MOTHER OF a newborn baby who died in her arms aged 12 hours has said what should have been the happiest day of her life turned into the worst day of her life.

Fiona Tuite and Ivan Murphy, as well as other family and friends, were at the inquest into the death of their son Evan at Drogheda Coroner’s court today.

A verdict of medical misadventure was returned and the inquest heard how there were 6 attempts made using either a forceps or vacuum to deliver the baby.

Last year the High Court heard he suffered a fractured skull and a significant brain injury.

Baby Evan, whose family is from Drogheda, died some 12 hours later in his mother’s arms.

After her deposition [statement] was read out during the inquest, Fiona said she wanted to say something else.

She said to the Coroner, “what should have been the happiest day of mine and Ivan’s life was absolutely the worst day of our lives”.

It is just over a year since Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda apologised to Evan’s parents after a High Court action.

The High Court had heard the circumstances of his delivery in June 2012 were “quite horrific”.

The hospital denied liability until November 2017 last year. 

Cause of death

Today the inquest heard that the cause of death was severe external and internal cranial and brain injury and haemorrhage due to a difficult instrumental delivery.

Sara Antoniotti BL, for the family, said she believed the appropriate verdict was one of medical misadventure. She said there were six different pulls on the baby’s cranium as he was being delivered.

The inquest heard the baby was due on 1 June 2012 and Fiona was induced on 13 June.  After an 11 hour labour it was decided to use a forceps to deliver him. 

Between 6.16am and 6.29am, the doctor used a forceps, then the vacuum cup and then the forceps again to deliver the baby.

He was born at 6.29am and taken to the special care unit.

At 10.30am he had to be resuscitated and the inquest heard he died that evening, some 12 hours after birth.

Medical misadventure

Returning the verdict of medical misadventure Coroner Ronan Maguire expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the parents and it was a very difficult time for them.

Speaking afterwards Fiona Tuite said the inquest confirmed what she and Ivan already knew.

She said she had a “textbook pregnancy, I flew through the pregnancy”. She said the couple had everything ready for their son.

“The nursery was ready, the clothes were ready,” she said.

She carries a photograph of Evan in a locket around her neck and said the trauma of process she and Ivan had to go through  “is horrendous”.

Asked how she would remember her son she said, “I would rather him to be with me, not to be ‘remembered’, I’d like him to be here”.

She said, “he is remembered, he is never forgot”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Elaine Keogh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    61,309  48
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    50,718  150
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    38,515  30
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    2,356  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    278  0
    3
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    55,655  37
    2
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    32,326  133
    3
    		Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    25,634  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    12,144  1
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    5,882  0
    3
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    4,714  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    GARDAí
    Addresses in 11 counties searched as part of investigation into child sexual abuse images
    Addresses in 11 counties searched as part of investigation into child sexual abuse images
    'Significant' amount of suspected cannabis plants destroyed following grow-house fire
    Family concerned for man missing from Galway since Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie