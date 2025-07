THE PUBLIC HAVE been urged to come together and walk “shoulder to shoulder” by joining a sponsored walk on Sunday, the day of the All-Ireland football final.

The walk will take place in Offaly. Organised by a group of Irish sports stars and sporting clubs, the ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ walk is in aid of those suffer from ALS, the most common form of Motor Neurone Disease.

It will begin the morning of the final at St Brigid’s GAA Club, Croghan, Co Offaly starting at 9am.

The wife of Charlie Bird, Claire Bird, is supporting the cause. Charlie, the former chief news correspondent with RTÉ, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021 and passed away in March last year.

He raised €3.6m in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta before his death.

Claire said that there is now more awareness around MND and progress has been made in improving the quality of life for ALS sufferers and their families, but “more is needed”.

“In particular, funds are urgently needed to discover the cause and potential treatments for this cruel disease and that’s what we are asking for today.

“Every donation and every act of support will make a difference in the fight against ALS and MND so please, wear your jersey for your teammate on 27 July and donate whatever you can afford to support the research that will bring hope to future generations.”

One of the organisers of the walk, former Galway GAA player Michael Meehan, said, “All Ireland Final day is a special day in Irish sport and on this special day, we call on you to join us in a heartfelt show of solidarity to support all our ‘teammates’ who are facing ALS.”

He invited everyone to wear their jerseys and join the walk on the morning of the All-Ireland.

“Anyone who can’t join the walk can still support the cause by donating to iDonate and all funds will go towards Research Motor Neurone,” Michael added.

The walk is to raise funds for Research Motor Neurone, an Irish charitable organisation, led by Orla Hardiman, Professor of Neurology at Trinity College Dublin, and an international authority on Motor Neurone Disease and related neurodegeneration.

MND is a progressive neurological condition in which the nerves that control voluntary muscles stop working.

In Ireland, around 155 people are newly diagnosed with the condition every year; there are currently more than 470 people living with MND and ALS in Ireland. It is a challenging and debilitating disease for which there is currently no cure.

Galway GAA, Mountbellew-Moylough GAA, Cu Chulainns GAA (London), Leinster Rugby, [Connacht Rugby], Ireland U20 Rugby, Garbally College are among those supporting the walk.