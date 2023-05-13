Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (50s) dies in motorcycle crash

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Co Leitrim yesterday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 8.40am on the R208 Drumcong to Ballinamore Road at Aghacashlaun.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam footage) who travelled on the R208 in the Drumcong area between the hours of 8pm on Thursday 11 May and 8.40am on Friday 12 May are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.