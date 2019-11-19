This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital following M50 collision

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 9:34 AM
57 minutes ago 11,156 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896864
M50, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
M50, Dublin
M50, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following a collision on the M50 in Dublin this morning. 

The incident happened at the merging of the off ramp and the M50 at Junction 5 Southbound at around 7.45am. 

A male motorcyclist, whose age is currently unknown, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

Two lanes are currently open between Junction 5 and 6 southbound. Gardaí have said there is heavy traffic in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie