Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital following M50 collision

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following a collision on the M50 in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at the merging of the off ramp and the M50 at Junction 5 Southbound at around 7.45am.

A male motorcyclist, whose age is currently unknown, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Two lanes are currently open between Junction 5 and 6 southbound. Gardaí have said there is heavy traffic in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.