A MALE MOTORCYCLIST has died after a road traffic collision in Collinstown, Co Dublin this morning.

The man, aged in his 60s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital after the collsion, which occurred at approximately 10:50am. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone with any footage of the Old Airport Road (Collinstown Lane) between the times of 10:30am and 11:15am this morning, to come forward.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.