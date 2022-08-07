Man in his 20s dies following collision between motorcycle and car

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in north county Dublin on Saturday night.

At approximately 9.30pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will be arranged.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.