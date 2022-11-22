Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

Fines totaling €164,000 handed to 13 motorists who didn't pay M50 tolls

A fine of €25,000 was given to a commercial vehicle owner who had 216 unpaid journeys.

1 hour ago 4,909 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

THIRTEEN MOTORISTS HAVE been hit with fines totalling €164,000 after they failed to appear in court and ignored reams of warning letters for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the State agency dealing with road and public transport infrastructure, prosecuted them at Dublin District Court yesterday.

However, despite being summonsed, they did not attend the hearings, which went ahead in their absence.

Judge Anthony Halpin handed down fines ranging from €5,000 to €25,000, to be paid within six months.

He also ordered them to pay €350 in prosecution costs.

Twelve were regular private car owners, each with five sample counts for unpaid tolls from January to April. The court imposed fines of €15,000 in seven cases, including a motorist sent over a thousand warning letters about 498 outstanding tolls.

One case involved a commercial vehicle owner who received the highest fine yesterday for 216 unpaid trips on the motorway.

Each one would have cost €5.40 or just over €1,382 for all the journeys, but he was fined €25,000.

TII also revealed the motorists’ overall record of unpaid charges and hundreds of warning letters sent before court proceedings commenced.

The judge noted the types of vehicles and their records of outstanding charges. In each case, he heard the number of unpaid tolls and details of the level of engagement with the motorway operators. He also noted that they failed to turn up for the proceedings despite being sent summonses.

The TII could demonstrate which motorists made efforts to pay for some journeys, and they received less severe fines.

TII posted hundreds of warning letters to most defendants before bringing the court prosecutions, which can carry a potential custodial sentence.

The agency had certificates detailing the registered owners of the vehicles as well as pictures of them passing the toll gantry on specific dates.

Prosecuting counsel Edward Doocey BL (instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors) said the defendants were not in court, but Judge Halpin agreed to his application to proceed in their absence.

Counsel called on a TII witness to confirm each vehicle’s ownership records, the number of passages, and payment history.

The judge heard that most did not engage with the transport agency, and some had recently ceased being owners of the cars subject to the prosecutions. However, the TII could establish they were the owners at the time of the unpaid tolls.

The court can impose fines of up to €5,000 per charge and a six-month sentence.

However, it remains the practice of the motorway authority to select habitual non-payers to face criminal proceedings.

The standard M50 toll for a private car, €3.20, has to be paid before 8 pm the following day or there is a €3 penalty for missing the deadline.

Motorists get 14 days to pay for the journey and the initial penalty or face a more significant fee.

The charge ramps up after 56 days; warning letters and court proceedings follow if it remains unpaid.

Commercial and goods vehicle owners pay higher tolls. In all cases, the registered vehicle owner is liable even if they were not driving.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie