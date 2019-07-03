Tributes paid to Irish climber who died descending Europe's tallest peak

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to an Irish climber who died while descending Mount Elbrus in Russia on Sunday.

Alan Mahon (40) from Monasterevin was a member of a party of ten climbers, six of whom were Irish, who were climbing Europe’s tallest peak.

English-language German news outlet DW reports that Russia’s Emergency Ministry said he died “presumably due to heart failure” during the descent of the mountain.

The group reportedly lost their way during poor visibility and were found by Russian rescuers on the 5,250-metre mountain. The other nine climbers were brought down the mountain safely.

A notice on Rip.ie says that the much-loved father-of-three died “unexpectedly while mountain climbing in Russia”.

The Leinster Leader reports that Mahon was a longtime employee of Fitzpatrick’s Garage in Kildare town.

“There is a complete sense of shock here in the garage today. Alan was more than an employee – he was part of our company,” managing director Sean Lyons told the local paper.

Details for Mahon’s funeral have not yet been set as arrangements are being made for the repatriation of his body to Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance in the case.