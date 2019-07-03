This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes paid to Irish climber who died descending Europe's tallest peak

Alan Mahon (40) from Monasterevin was a member of a party of ten climbers who were climbing Mount Elbrus.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:01 PM
59 minutes ago 4,823 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709036
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to an Irish climber who died while descending Mount Elbrus in Russia on Sunday.

Alan Mahon (40) from Monasterevin was a member of a party of ten climbers, six of whom were Irish, who were climbing Europe’s tallest peak.

English-language German news outlet DW reports that Russia’s Emergency Ministry said he died “presumably due to heart failure” during the descent of the mountain.

The group reportedly lost their way during poor visibility and were found by Russian rescuers on the 5,250-metre mountain. The other nine climbers were brought down the mountain safely.

A notice on Rip.ie says that the much-loved father-of-three died “unexpectedly while mountain climbing in Russia”.

The Leinster Leader reports that Mahon was a longtime employee of Fitzpatrick’s Garage in Kildare town.

“There is a complete sense of shock here in the garage today. Alan was more than an employee – he was part of our company,” managing director Sean Lyons told the local paper.

Details for Mahon’s funeral have not yet been set as arrangements are being made for the repatriation of his body to Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance in the case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie