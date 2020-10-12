Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Comedy Pick

The Full Monty

RTÉ 2 on Friday at 10pm

Six unemployed men from Sheffield – most of them former steel workers – decide to form a male striptease act to earn some extra money. And they’re promising to go “the full monty” for their audience.

Your Cult Classic Pick

Lost in Translation

TG4 tonight at 9.30pm

This TheJournal.ie writer loves Bill Murray so much she would watch him in anything. She would watch him watching paint dry. But this is arguably one of his finest films.

On a work trip to Tokyo, Murray’s character – a film actor called Bob Harris – meets Charlotte – played by Scarlett Johansson – the young wife of a visiting photographer. The two form a bond as they escape from the mundanities of their lives and explore a strange new city together.

Your Fantasy Drama Pick

The Green Mile

Virgin Media One on Friday at 9pm

Based on the Stephen King novel, the film tells the story of an African American man, John Coffey, who was sentenced to death for the murder of two little girls.

At Cold Mountain Penitentiary’s death row, he meets prison officer Paul Edgecomb – played by Tom Hanks – who soon begins to doubt Coffey is capable of such violence and believes he has the power to perform divine miracles.

Your Action Pick

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

RTÉ One on Saturday at 9.45pm

In this installment in the MI series, Ethan Hunt works to track down missing plutonium while being shadowed by a CIA agent (played by Henry Cavill).

A little bit of movie trivia: Tom Cruise broke his ankle during one of his stunt jumps in this film. And of course he got up and kept running. It’s worth watching even just to keep an eye out for that moment, which still made it into the film.

Your Streaming Pick

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix, released Friday

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organisers of the protest were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.