Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Sep 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Thriller Pick

Inside Man

  • TG4 tonight 9.30pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A hostage negotiator, played by Denzel Washington, finds himself pitted against a criminal mastermind (Clive Owens) with an elaborate plan to get away with a bank heist.

Your Irish Crime Drama Pick

Out of Innocence

  • RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm

Source: EclipsePicturesIE/YouTube

Set in 1980s Ireland, the film tells the story of a young woman who confesses to a crime she did not commit – the murder of a baby, whose body washed up on a local beach. 

Your 90s Sci-Fi Pick

Stargate

  • Film4 on Thursday at 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

“Behold. Beware. Believe.” A professor teams up with a retired army colonel to unlock the code to an interstellar gateway to an ancient world. 

Your Must-See Historical Drama

12 Years A Slave

  • Channel 4 on Saturday at 9pm

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

In 1840s America, a free black man is kidnapped and sold into slavery. He is put to work for 12 years before he is finally released.

Your Documentary Pick

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

  • Netflix, premiering Sunday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

If you love David Attenborough (who doesn’t?) you’ll be delighted to hear his new documentary lands on Netflix this weekend. In it he recounts his own extraordinary life as well as the evolutionary history of life on Earth.

