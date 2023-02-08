MTU Cork to stay closed this week amid suspicions it was targeted at weekend to maximise impact

MUNSTER TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY’S Cork campuses will remain closed Thursday and Friday following the “significant” IT breach and telephone outage earlier this weekend.

It comes amid suspicions that the cyber breach attack was targeted specifically over a long weekend to delay the response, with sources saying it is a “common pattern” for hackers.

Classes in Bishopstown, the National Maritime College of Ireland, the Crawford College of Art and Design and the Cork School of Music were cancelled today and yesterday after the breach, but all campuses will now remain closed until next week.

In a statement this afternoon, the university said it was now planning for a “phased and managed return” to teaching and learning from Monday 13 February.

“This decision has been taken to allow us to follow structured and cautious procedures and protocols that must be completed in order to ensure the security of our systems,” the statement read.

MTU’s Cork campuses will remain closed on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th of February due to the significant IT breach and telephone outage which occurred last weekend. Our campuses in Kerry remain unaffected. https://t.co/puPXZvaJst — Munster Technological University (@MTU_ie) February 8, 2023

“Outdoor facilities at our Cork campuses will reopen tomorrow in order to facilitate

pre-arranged, low-risk activities, such as sports training, that are beneficial for student and staff wellbeing as well as community engagement.”

MTU campuses in Kerry remain unaffected.

The university said it is continuing to actively engage with authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre and its security partners as investigations into the IT breach continue.

A cybersecurity source said that it was not a coincidence that the breach occurred over the long bank holiday weekend.

The source said that there has been evidence in the past that hackers specifically pick the Friday or a long weekend or holiday period.

“It is execution on Friday evening followed by discovery on the bank holiday – it is a common pattern,” a source said.

Gardaí have been alerted and the force’s Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau are involved in the investigation.

A spokesperson confirmed that the college reported the breach to Togher Garda Station – it is believed the national unit was then alerted.

It is understood that the National Cyber Security Centre have a capacity to monitor activities across the internet and assist the victim during the breach to limit the damage.

It is also believed that gardaí monitor the Darkweb, a criminal part of the internet, to monitor if there is any data leaked online.

The ransomware attack on the HSE is a perfect example where the criminals block use of the computer systems in return for the payment of money.

The MTU campus is one of Ireland’s leading cyber security training institutions.

MTU Cork’s statement continued: “Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work.

“We are currently assessing all appropriate and effective solutions to allow us to return to teaching as normal and reopen our campuses as quickly and safely as possible.”

It said a further update will be issued as soon as possible.