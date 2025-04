The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Bordeaux-Bègles 47

Munster 29

A TIDAL WAVE of Bordeaux brilliance ended Munster’s Champions Cup ambitions for another season after a roller-coaster contest at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

It was always going to be difficult for Munster to back up last Saturday’s win in La Rochelle against this talented Bordeaux side, but the manner of today’s 47-29 quarter-final defeat will leave the province wondering what might have been.

A deeply damaging opening 33 minutes saw Munster torn to shreds, their errors compounding as Bordeaux gladly may them pay for their mistakes. The game was over as a contest long before half time.

Munster would manage to summon a determined second half rally to give their supporters hope, scoring three second-half tries, but they were always fighting against the tide.

Bordeaux’s four first half tries all came from Munster errors, and while the province will be frustrated to have allowed so many handling mistakes and loose lineouts mount up, the French side were utterly ruthless, showcasing some sumptuous handling and wonderful running lines.

