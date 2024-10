Munster 23

Ospreys 0

MUNSTER BOUNCED BACK from last weekend’s embarrassing defeat to Zebre in impressive fashion, earning a bonus-point victory over the Ospreys in biblical conditions at Virgin Media Park.

Graham Rowntree’s side produced an aggressive, polished display despite the torrential rain in Cork to right their course towards Croke Park next Saturday.

The victory may have taken a toll ahead of that meeting with Leinster, however, as Munster lost key trio Oli Jager, Peter O’Mahony and Mike Haley to injury in the process of dominating tonight’s visitors.

First-half tries by Shay McCarthy, Tom Farrell, Calvin Nash, and an additional score into the wind by Jack O’Donoghue just after the hour mark, were more than enough for the southern province to take maximum points from a game of which they had complete control for 80 minutes.