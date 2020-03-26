This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murder inquiry launched after body of woman (70s) discovered at house in Kilkenny

A man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 2:24 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Kilkenny yesterday. 

A man was arrested and taken into custody after the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered at a house in Kilkenny city.

Gardaí today confirmed that a man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station on suspicion of murder and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The woman’s body has been removed from the scene to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem will be completed by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan later today.

The Technical Bureau remain at the scene and ancillary searches of the area are ongoing. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

