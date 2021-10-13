#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following Derry car fire

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to make contact with them.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 6:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,412 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5573205
Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, Derry
Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, Derry
Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, Derry

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Northern Ireland following the death of a woman after a car fire in Derry. 

The PSNI received a report of the car on fire outside a house on the Quarry Road of Knockloughrim at around 5.40am yesterday. 

Emergency services attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. 

She died in hospital yesterday evening. 

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said:

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early [yesterday] morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.” 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie