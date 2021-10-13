Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following Derry car fire

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Northern Ireland following the death of a woman after a car fire in Derry.

The PSNI received a report of the car on fire outside a house on the Quarry Road of Knockloughrim at around 5.40am yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

She died in hospital yesterday evening.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said:

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early [yesterday] morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”