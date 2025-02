POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 30s in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Police said they had received a report at approximately 3.15am on Monday, 3 February that a man was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of the town.

“The victim has been named as 31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area. Mr Holmes, who was in a critical condition in hospital, sadly passed away today, Saturday 8 February, as a result of his injuries.

“Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6th February in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers,” a PSNI detective said.

